Woman’s body found near Bayside Bridge in Clearwater

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the waters of Old Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Police said the woman’s body was discovered just west of the Bayside Bridge around 5 p.m.

The medical examiner will investigate to determine her cause of death.

Further information was not immediately available.

