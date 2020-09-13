PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the waters of Old Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Police said the woman’s body was discovered just west of the Bayside Bridge around 5 p.m.
The medical examiner will investigate to determine her cause of death.
Further information was not immediately available.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police: 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after shooting at St. Pete gas station
- Woman’s body found near Bayside Bridge in Clearwater
- Carjacking suspect hospitalized after causing scene at Oldsmar Panera, deputies say
- Deputies search for missing newborn after mom leaves Tampa hospital with her
- With no fans in stadium, USF defeats The Citadel, 27-6