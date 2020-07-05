Woman’s body found in water at marina in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of an Orlando woman was found in the water at a marina in St. Petersburg Sunday morning, police said.

A spokesperson for the St. Pete Police Department said the body was found in the water at Suntex Marina on 32nd Way South around 8:30 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they learned the woman in her 50s was from Orlando and had been staying on a boat with relatives. Police said she was last seen on the boat Saturday night and was then found in the water Sunday morning.

The preliminary investigation does not suggest foul play, the police department spokesperson said. A medical examiner will determine the cause of the death.

