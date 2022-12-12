TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found floating off the coast of Pinellas County on Saturday morning.

Fishermen found the woman’s body wrapped in a canvas bag inside a trash bag about 13 miles off the coast of Egmont Key, Coast Guard and WFLA sources said.

Multiple agencies, including the Coast Guard and the St. Petersburg Police Department, were called to the scene to recover the woman’s body. The FBI took over the investigation since it was recovered in federal waters.

The woman’s identity was not released, and further information about her death was not immediately available. WFLA is working to get more details.