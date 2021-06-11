Woman whose brother was killed skateboarding in Clearwater, hopes driver responsible will turn himself in

TAMPA(WFLA) -Krisstina Haynes is still in a fog. She still can’t believe her brother is gone.

Clearwater police say 26-year old Tyler Deremo of Largo was riding his skateboard along Gulf To Bay Boulevard just east of Keene Road on Thursday morning when the driver of a Toyota minivan hit him and left the scene.

“Just, Tyler was a great person and he did not deserve that,” said Haynes. So if anybody could come forward with any information, that would be great. “

On Friday, Clearwater police announced they believe 32-year old Sergio Mendoza-Mesquite was driving the minivan that hit Deremo. Department spokesman Rob Shaw says several people saw what happened.

“Witnesses said he didn’t tape the brakes, didn’t pause, didn’t stop, didn’t look back. Just kept on going,” said Shaw. “What he did was inexcusable. To leave someone laying in the road dying and not stop, not call for help, not call 911. “

Haynes is simply trying to be strong for her loved ones.

“I am thankful to have friends and family in my life,” said Haynes. “And that’s what Tyler would want me to do is just to be hopeful and positive and try and go throughout life. “

Anyone who has information on Mendoza-Mesquite is being asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.