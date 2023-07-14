Amber Lynn Costello, one of the victims in the Gilgo Beach murders (Photo courtesy of the Costello family via Suffolk County Police)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Almost 13 years ago, police in Long Island made a series of disturbing discoveries after the remains of 11 people were found along a beach highway.

Among these victims was 27-year-old Amber Lynn Costello, who police said moved to New York from Clearwater, Florida, before her death.

According to a 2011 article from the Tampa Bay Times, Costello had originally grown up in North Carolina, but lived in Pinellas County for several years.

Costello, like many of the victims in what would be known as the Gilgo Beach murders, was a sex worker who met clients through Craiglist and Backlist.

She resided with three other people at a house in West Babylon, New York. According to Suffolk County police, Costello and her housemates struggled with heroin addiction, and while she had completed a 28-day rehab program, she relapsed shortly before her disappearance.

Despite her personal problems, people who knew her called her a good person who got mixed up with the wrong crowd.

“She was hyper, happy and energetic,” said Cherie Malpass, Costello’s cousin-in-law, in a 2011 interview with the Tampa Bay Times. “She never did cause trouble or anything like that.”

Police said Costello was last seen alive on Sept. 2, 2010, when she went to meet a client who was supposed to pick her up from her home. However, authorities said Costello did not take her cellphone and was not reported missing.

No one had seen any sign of the 27-year-old for two months until Dec. 13, 2010, when her remains were found along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach while authorities searched for another missing woman, Shannan Gilbert.

Gilbert’s disappearance is what triggered the discovery of numerous other murders along the Parkway. Her body was found about 3 miles away from the other 10 sets of human remains, authorities said.

These victims included:

Melissa Barthelemy — went missing on July 12, 2009

Maureen Brainard-Barnes — last seen alive in early June 2007

Amber Lynn Costello — last seen alive on Sept. 2, 2010

Megan Waterman — last seen alive in June 2010

Jessica Taylor — Her remains were first found on July 26, 2003, with the rest found on March 29, 2011, along Ocean Parkway.

Valerie Mack — Her remains were located in Manorville in 2000 and in Oak Beach in 2011,.

Originally a Jane Doe, her remains were identified by genetic genealogy in 2020.

A John Doe, described as an Asian man whose skeleton was found along Ocean Parkway.

An unidentified female toddler, whose remains were found near Mack’s remains.

The mother of the toddler, another Jane Doe, who was referred to as “Peaches” due to “a bitten heart-shaped tattoo of a peach on her body.” Her remains were first found in Hempstead Lake State Park in 1997.

The serial killings stuped authorities until July 14, 2023, when officials announced the arrest of a suspect in their deaths.

According to a report from the Associated Press, a law enforcement official anonymously identified the suspect as architect Rex Heuermann, who lived across the bay from where the victims’ remains were found.

“We’re happy to see that they’re finally active, the police, in accomplishing something,” said John Ray, who serves at the attorney for Gilbert and Taylor’s families. “Let’s wait and see what it all leads to,”