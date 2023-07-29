PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police are looking for a woman who they say killed a man in a hit-and-run Saturday morning.

A release said police responded to a crash at about 3:05 a.m. involving a bicyclist who was hit by a car on 66th Street, which then left the scene.

According to police, the victim — identified as William Christopher Rothey, 37, of St. Petersburg — was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rothey was said to have been riding a bicycle along the paved shoulder of 66th Street when a vehicle came up and left the curb lane, hitting the 37-year-old victim.

Investigators identified the driver as Anaya Elisia Millan, 26, of Seminole. Pinellas County deputies located her vehicle at a Public at 7333 Park Boulevard.

Police are still looking for Millan. If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-973-TIPS or the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7840.