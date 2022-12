LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman using a walker was hit by a car on Tuesday evening, the Largo Police Department.

Police said the woman was crossing West Bay Drive from the area of the West Bay Oak Mobile Home Park just before 7:30 p.m. when she was struck by a car.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. They said the driver was not impaired.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.