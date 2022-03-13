Woman uses cooking pan to strike man in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is facing charges after police said she used a cooking pan to strike a man early Saturday morning in Pinellas County.

Officers with the Largo Police Department were called to the home around 3:20 a.m. in reference to a domestic incident. When officers arrived, they found a man outside with “clear visible marks and a scratch, approximately seven inches long” on his arm.

When police spoke with the woman, 21-year-old Madison Spencer, she said the man would not “leave me alone,” according to an arrest affidavit.

The release said Spencer grabbed a cooking pan from the kitchen and struck the man multiple times “to get him to leave.”

Spencer told police she was not in fear, but “just wanted him to leave.”

Based on their investigation, police charged Spencer with aggravated battery.