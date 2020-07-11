Woman throws 3-year-old in pool, charged with child abuse in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have arrested and charged a woman with child abuse after throwing a toddler into a pool.

According to the arrest affidavit, 33-year-old Ashton Heddens took a 3-year-old child in her care to a swimming pool while intoxicated.

Police say Heddens grabbed the toddler by the neck and torso and threw him into the water after he said, “I don’t know how to swim.”

The child had claw marks on the right side of his neck and right side of his upper back, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department report.

When officers tried speaking with Heddens, she was slurring her words and unsteady on her feet, police say.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office inmate booking website shows Heddens has posted a bond of $5,000 and is from Pennsylvania.

