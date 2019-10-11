Woman suing Don Cesar, claims waiter added liquid nitrogen to her drink

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa woman is suing the iconic Don Cesar hotel, claiming she suffered severe burns to her stomach after a waiter added liquid nitrogen to her drink.

The woman filed a lawsuit Friday against the hotel and its director of food and beverage. She claims the alleged incident happened when she was having dinner at the hotel in St. Pete Beach on her birthday last year – Nov. 11, 2018.

According to the complaint, a waiter added something to another guest’s dessert to make it smoke. The woman alleges in her suit that the waiter then added the same liquid to her and a friend’s water.

The complaint says Wagers became ill moments after taking a sip and had to go to the hospital. Her attorney says she was “so seriously injured by what is now believed to be liquid nitrogen that she needed to have her gallbladder and part of her stomach removed and has not been able to eat or digest properly since.”

The woman is being represented by Morgan & Morgan. Her attorney, Adam Brum, released the following statement:

“The Don Cesar is a world-famous hotel, where guests expect to have a safe and enjoyable experience, but [her] birthday dinner there turned into a nightmare. We allege that Don Cesar’s restaurant served her a dangerous chemical that caused extreme pain and injury. As a young woman and mother, she will possibly experience pain and discomfort for the rest of her life. We believe this was entirely preventable had the restaurant not acted recklessly, and we will fight to hold them accountable and make sure it never happens to another guest.”

The lawsuit shows the woman is suing for damages that exceed $15,000.

