ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she hit a palm tree in St. Pete Beach on Saturday night, deputies said.

The Pinellas County Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash around 11:48 p.m. in the area of 75th Avenue and Mangrove Avenue.

Deputies said the woman was traveling westbound on Corey Causeway in a 2003 Honda Accord at a high speed when she lost control of her car and hit a palm tree in the median.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that speed and impairment contributed to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.