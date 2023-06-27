TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is suing the City of Treasure Island over injuries she claims she suffered when she tripped over a beach access mat for people using wheelchairs, according to court documents.

In 2018, the city installed an ADA beach access mat called Mobi-Mat in Treasure Island Beach so that people using wheelchairs could better access it.

According to the lawsuit, the woman, Linda Caldwell tripped and fell when she stepped on one of the mat’s anchors, which was raised. The incident occurred as Caldwell was leaving the beach on July 31, 2022.

The suit says Caldwell “suffered bodily injury resulting in pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, permanent and significant scarring, loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of earning, and loss of the ability to earn money.”

“The losses are either permanent or continuing and Plaintiff will suffer the losses in the future,” the suit adds.

The suit blames the city for failing to inspect and maintain the mat to ensure its anchors were not lifted or exposed, creating a trip hazard. It also claims the city was negligent for failing to warn Caldwell of the dangers the mat posed, and failing to fix or replace the mat before she was injured. The suit says no staff was assigned or trained to inspect, maintain or repair the mat.

Her lawsuit seeks a jury trial and at least $50,000 in damages, plus interest and costs.