Woman struck, killed while crossing U.S. 19 in Tarpon Springs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a woman was struck and killed as she crossed a busy intersection in Tarpon Springs on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police said Marzena Prabucki, 59, was crossing the highway before she was hit by a Honda in the far right lane. It’s unclear Prabucki was using a crosswalk, or if the driver was at fault.

Police said Prabucki died at the scene. An investigation is ongoing, and further details were not immediately available.