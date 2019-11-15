Deputies: Woman struck, killed by SUV while standing in traffic in Seminole

Live Now
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was standing in a traffic lane when she was fatally struck by a vehicle in Seminole on Thursday, authorities said.

The incident occurred near the Winn Dixie parking lot at the intersection of Seminole Boulevard and 104th Avenue North shortly before 6 p.m.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the 61-year-old was trying to cross the roadway from west to east and was standing in the median southbound lane, waiting for northbound traffic to clear.

She was not using a designated crosswalk and was struck by a black 2003 Dodge Durango that was traveling southbound, authorities said.

The woman died at the scene.

Deputies said the 59-year-old driver was unable to see the woman due to heavy traffic, low visibility and inclement weather.

It’s unclear if charges are pending, but neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash, investigators said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

