ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are working to safely rescue a woman Wednesday who was struck by a bus and pinned underneath in St. Petersburg.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a woman was struck by a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue North.

First responders were called to the scene and are attempting to rescue the woman and tend to her injuries which were described as “critical.”

Dr. MLK Street North will remain closed from Central Avenue and 1st Avenue North for several hours while authorities investigate.

It remains unclear how or why the woman was struck.

