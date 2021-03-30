Woman killed in St. Petersburg shooting, children with her uninjured; police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was shot and killed on Tuesday evening, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The shooting occurred at 2216 18th Avenue South just after 6 p.m.

According to St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez, the woman who later was identified as K’Mia Simmons, 21, was a passenger in a car with a man and her two young children. Someone else came up in another car and fired shots toward them.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Earlier in the day, officers responded to a report of a shooting with an injury outside a home on Fargo Street South just before 4 p.m. at this time the shootings are not believed to be related.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.