Woman killed in St. Petersburg shooting, children with her uninjured; police say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was shot and killed on Tuesday evening, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The shooting occurred at 2216 18th Avenue South just after 6 p.m.

According to St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez, the woman who later was identified as K’Mia Simmons, 21, was a passenger in a car with a man and her two young children. Someone else came up in another car and fired shots toward them.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Earlier in the day, officers responded to a report of a shooting with an injury outside a home on Fargo Street South just before 4 p.m. at this time the shootings are not believed to be related.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss