Woman seriously injured in St. Pete dog attack; animal shot and killed

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 67-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries from a dog attack in St. Petersburg on Friday, police said. The animal was shot and killed by police.

The attack happened on 93rd Avenue North near 8th Street North around 7:40 a.m.

Police said the woman was bitten multiple times and suffered serious injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

The dog that attaked her also bit a police officer who was called to the scene.

Police said the dog broke a chain collar it was wearing and charged officers. It was shot and killed.

An investigation is ongoing.

