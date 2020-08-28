Woman seriously injured in St. Pete dog attack; animal shot and killed

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 67-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries from a dog attack in St. Petersburg on Friday, police said. The animal was shot and killed by police.
The attack happened on 93rd Avenue North near 8th Street North around 7:40 a.m.
Police said the woman was bitten multiple times and suffered serious injuries. Her current condition is unknown.
The dog that attaked her also bit a police officer who was called to the scene.
Police said the dog broke a chain collar it was wearing and charged officers. It was shot and killed.
An investigation is ongoing.
