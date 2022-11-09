ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman ran over her 80-year-old friend while backing out of a driveway on Wednesday afternoon, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police said a woman dropped off her two friends at a home on 5th Avenue North around 12:30 p.m. While backing out of the driveway, investigators said the woman unknowingly struck and backed over her 80-year-old friend.

The 80-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police said the driver is cooperating with investigators.

The police department said the 5100 block of 5th Avenue North was closed to traffic due to the investigation.