CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater firefighters rushed to help rescue a woman trapped inside her car after it ended up in a pond over the weekend.

Firefighters said they responded to a report of a car in a pond with a driver trapped inside on Camelot Drive Saturday morning.

The fire department said the first crew spotted the car more than 25 feet from the shore, with just the rear hatch window showing.

Rescuers said they dashed into the water, dived down and broke the rear window to try to get the woman out but she was stuck inside, holding on to one crew member’s arm.

Firefighters said they broke another window to get the woman out. The car was submerged in 8 to 10 feet of water while crew members made several dives in an attempt to free the woman.

After about 12 minutes, the woman was freed and taken to a hospital. Firefighters said she is in stable condition and expected to recover fully.

The fire department said five crew members were treated after the rescue, including four who were cut by glass.

“We are grateful for the lifesaving work of Lt. Ben McBride, Fire Medic Mason Marty, Fire Medic Stephanie Nuszkowski, Driver-Operator Adam Mittler, Fire Medic Logan Campbell, Lt. Wade Bishop, Fire Medic Logan Cruz and others who responded to the call,” the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department said.