Video above from previous coverage: Woman fights off Uber driver who undressed her, touched her inappropriately, St Pete police say

Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of an alleged sexual assault.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman who was allegedly touched inappropriately by an Uber driver earlier this month fought off the attack by punching and scratching the driver, according to an affidavit obtained Tuesday by News Channel 8.

Jose Antonio Canales Sanchez picked up the woman on Nov. 1 in St. Petersburg, police said.

The woman told police she remembers Sanchez repeatedly making comments to her about her appearance, according to the affidavit. She said he parked his car and got back into the car through the back seat where she was sitting.

Sanchez allegedly got out of the car after inappropriately touching her and unbuttoned his pants, according to the affidavit.

The woman then punched Sanchez in the face multiple times and scratched him, according to the document. Sanchez reportedly got out of the car and ran to a nearby house.

The woman showed police screenshots of the Uber driver from her phone that had the display name “Jose” and a picture of his face, as well as the receipt for the trip, according to officials.

Police said the Chevrolet Suburban that was listed on the Uber receipt was registered to Sanchez, and the photo of him in the screenshots resembled what was in the Driver and Vehicle Information Database, according to the affidavit.

During a recorded interview with police, Sanchez said he remembered the trip, but denied having any physical contact with the woman. However, detectives noticed scratches on his arms and then found more on his back, matching what the woman told detectives happened, according to the affidavit.

Sanchez is charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment.