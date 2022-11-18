TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said a woman killed a man who was found dead near a a St. Petersburg library 25 years ago before she died in 2010.

Police said Michael Scheumeister was found dead near Mirror Lake Library, 280 5th Street North, in the early hours of Aug. 14 1997. Police said he was lying on his back, his pockets were flipped inside out, and his wallet and money were gone.

The medical examiner’s report said Scheumeister died as a result of blunt force trauma to his head and neck.

Investigators learned that evening, Scheumeister was at a bar, having drinks with a woman identified as Patricia Morris. When interviewed by detectives at the time, Morris admitted to meeting Scheumeister for drinks and said they left the bar together in a taxi, but they went their separate ways when they were dropped off.

In May 2016, detectives reviewed the case and Morris’ criminal history. A report showed she had an extensive history of prostitution, battery on law enforcement officers and narcotic offenses. It also said Morris died in Hillsborough County on Sept. 19, 2010, when she was 59 years old. Her cause of death was not disclosed.

In March 2022, detectives collected DNA from the pants found at the crime scene and submitted it to the Pinellas County Forensics Lab. The lab discovered that the DNA retrieved from the pockets matched Morris’.

“Based on the recent DNA evidence and prior investigations, this case is now considered closed with the death of the offender. The victim’s brother was notified,” police said in a press release.