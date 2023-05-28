LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Largo Saturday night, police said.

The Largo Police Department said at 8:41 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Keene Road and Belleair Road.

Officers said Kimberly Murzyn, 38, ran a red light at the intersection in her Volkswagen Jetta, hitting a GMC Sierra.

Murzyn and her child passenger were hospitalized after the crash, but Murzyn did not survive. Police said the child remained in critical condition.

The driver of the Sierra was also hospitalized but was stable, according to police.