ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Gainesville woman died Sunday morning after being hit by an SUV in St. Petersburg, according to police.

St. Petersburg police said Meghan Prettyman, 34, was walking across Central Avenue at 12:52 a.m. when an SUV hit her.

First responders took Prettyman to Bayfront Health, where she later died.

Police said the driver cooperated with investigators. There was no sign of impairment on the driver’s part, according to the department.