TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was killed and another was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Gulf Way in St. Pete Beach on Sunday evening, authorities said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the two women, identified as 68-year-old Maria Rodriguez and 56-year-old Lynn Gilliland, were not in a crosswalk when they were hit at about 7 p.m. in the 700 block of Gulf Way.

Deputies said the 21-year-old driver was turning left onto Gulf Way when she hit the women.

Both women were rushed to an area hospital. Gilliland died of her injuries. Rodriguez’s injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Authorities do not suspect speed or impairment were factors in the collision. An investigation is ongoing.