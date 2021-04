ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooting in St. Petersburg left a woman dead and two others injured early Monday morning, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Wildwood Park area, and that the three victims were dropped off at local hospitals.

One woman died, and another victim is in critical condition. The other person is expected to be okay.

Police did not say whether a suspect is in custody at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.