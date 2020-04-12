Woman issued DUI after crashing into St. Pete police car

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested after crashing into a St. Petersburg police patrol car while intoxicated Saturday night, the police department said.

Police said Tracy Miracle, 53, crashed into the officer’s car on 5th Avenue North near 51st Street Saturday around 8:25 p.m.

Miracle was charged with a DUI crash involving an officer and “refusal to submit to testing.”

The officer was taken to the hospital to get checked out. Miracle was treated at the scene but refused to go to the hospital.

LATEST STORIES: