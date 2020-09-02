LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in St. Pete

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in St. Petersburg on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Police said the woman was struck at at the intersection of 34th Street North and 10th Avenue North around 9:45 p.m. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Police said the woman was taken to an area hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss