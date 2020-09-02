Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in St. Petersburg on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Police said the woman was struck at at the intersection of 34th Street North and 10th Avenue North around 9:45 p.m. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Police said the woman was taken to an area hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES: