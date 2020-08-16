Woman hospitalized with burns after apartment fire in Clearwater

Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman is now in the hospital after receiving burns from an apartment fire in Clearwater.

According to Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Clearwater Police Department, a fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. today at the Lexington Club Apartments, located at 1200 S. Missouri Ave.

Fire rescue says the fire was contained to one apartment and the woman injured was taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

