Woman hit, killed helping scooter crash victim in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 62-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car after she ran into the street to help a man who had crashed his scooter in Seminole Friday night.

The incident began around 10 p.m. on Park Street near 62nd Ave. N.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Joseph Mazza II, 29, was trying to switch lanes and hit a boat trailer in the lane next to him. He fell from the scooter and landed in the left lane. Adem Kljajic, the man towing the boat, was not hurt.

Deputies said Kljajic and other witnesses stopped to help. One, Michelle Lessl, entered the road as a Buick Century was traveling south toward the wreck. Other witnesses tried to get the driver’s attention, but as the car changed lanes to pass the crash, it hit Lessl, who was straddling two lanes. She died at the scene.

Deputies said Mazza survived the crash with serious injuries.

Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.