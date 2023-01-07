DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car in Dunedin on Saturday.

The crash happened Saturday evening at Edgewater Drive and Main Street, near the entrance to Edgewater Park and the Dunedin Municipal Marina.

Drone footage showed several emergency vehicles surrounding a red SUV, which was stopped in the road next to a crosswalk.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office did not say what led up to the crash, but said the woman was a pedestrian and described her as “elderly”. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.

