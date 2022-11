ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said they are investigating a suspicious death after finding a body during a welfare check.

Police said officers responded to a request to check on a woman at a home on Third Avenue South at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The woman was found dead at the home, according to police.

A person was taken into custody for questioning, but their status in relation to the investigation is not yet known.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.