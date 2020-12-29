Woman facing DUI manslaughter charge after fatal Pinellas Park crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa woman was speeding and driving recklessly when her car slammed into a man’s vehicle in Pinellas Park, killing him, authorities said.

Kaylyn Louise Coston, 27, faces a series of charges in connection with the incident, which occurred around 12:46 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Park Boulevard and 64th Way.

Before the accident, police said a deputy spotted Coston in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed on Park Boulevard, and could not catch up to her.

Police said Keondre Miller had pulled up to a stop sign on 64th Way and Park Boulevard and was trying to cross Park when Coston hit his vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt.

Police said Miller, Coston and a passenger in Miller’s vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries, and that Miller later died.

According to police, Coston showed signs of impairment. She was arrested for DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, driving with license suspended or revoked involving serious injury and a violation of probation for DUI.

Online jail records show Coston was previously arrested for DUI.

