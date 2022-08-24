TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was arrested for exposing herself to children at a Pinellas County swimming pool on Monday, according to police.

Largo police arrested the woman, identified as Yailin Caraballo-Figueredo, 22.

According to an arrest affidavit, Caraballo-Figueredo was “twerking” at the pool and talking to children about having a birthmark on a private area of her body. According to the affidavit, she pulled up her shirt and exposed her breasts to the children.

Two kids and an adult saw Caraballo-Figueredo expose herself and provided sworn statements to police.

Caraballo-Figueredo denied exposing her breasts at the pool.

She was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs.