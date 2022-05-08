GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Gulfport first responders had to take drastic measures to save a woman’s life after she drove her vehicle into the water and threatened her own life Sunday morning, officers said.

Gulfport police said they got reports about a woman screaming and a vehicle in the water around 58th Street South and Shore Boulevard South at around 6 a.m.

According to police, the calls said that the woman drove the vehicle into the water on purpose.

With help from the Gulfport Fire Department, officers pulled the woman from the water.

However, while on the way to the ambulance, the woman broke away from the rescue personnel and pulled a knife out of her shirt, police said.

Officers said the woman put the knife to her neck as officers tried to tell her to put the knife down. According to police, the woman remained unresponsive so they used a rubber bullet to disarm her and keep her from hurting herself.

Police said the woman was detained under the Baker Act. She had no other injuries other than a welt.