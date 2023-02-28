TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was accused of driving drunk and running over her boyfriend in Tarpon Springs on Tuesday.

Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Curlew Place and Carlton Road just after midnight.

Tarpon Springs police said the crash was “domestic related.” Christine Zervos was accused of running over her boyfriend, who was riding an Indian motorcycle, with a Toyota pickup truck.

The man was taken to HCA Bayonet Point Hospital in stable condition. Zervos was arrested and charged with DUI.

Tarpon Springs police are still investigating the crash.