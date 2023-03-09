LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman died and a young child was hospitalized after a crash in Largo, police said.

Largo police said they were called to a crash in the area of Whitney Road and U.S. Highway 19 North around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said a Nissan Altima rear-ended a Ford van. The Ford was stopped in traffic due to congestion at the time.

The Ford van driver and a passenger along with other witnesses told investigators that the Nissan Altima was driving erratically before the crash.

The Nissan Altima driver was taken to a hospital, where she later died. A young child riding in the Nissan Altima was also taken to a hospital. Officers said the child is doing well.

Investigators said it is not known if the Nissan driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

