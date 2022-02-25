Woman dies after car hits pole in St. Petersburg

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a crash that left a St. Petersburg woman dead on Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of 58th Street and 22nd Avenue North.

Police said the woman, 66-year-old Gladys Lewis, was heading south on 58th in her 2011 Chevrolet Impala. She drove through the intersection, and for unknown reasons, her car left the road and hit a utility pole.

Lewis was taken to an area hospital and pronounced decease.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police blocked off the intersection for several hours. The southbound lanes of 58th remain closed south of the intersection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss