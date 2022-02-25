Woman dies after car hits pole in St. Petersburg

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a crash that left a St. Petersburg woman dead on Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of 58th Street and 22nd Avenue North.

Police said the woman, 66-year-old Gladys Lewis, was heading south on 58th in her 2011 Chevrolet Impala. She drove through the intersection, and for unknown reasons, her car left the road and hit a utility pole.

Lewis was taken to an area hospital and pronounced decease.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police blocked off the intersection for several hours. The southbound lanes of 58th remain closed south of the intersection.