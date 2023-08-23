CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman died Monday after being struck by lightning in Clearwater, according to police.

The woman was struck in the 1300 block of Gulf Boulevard on Sand Key, police said.

The 73-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk inside the Bayside Gardens IV complex between the parking lot and one of the buildings, according to police.

There were no witnesses, but a man found the body on the sidewalk after storms moved through the area, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

