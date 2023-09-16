TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 81-year-old woman died in a hospital Saturday, five days after she was struck by a scooter on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, police said.

Police said Silvia Henao and another person were walking on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of Central Avenue North when she was hit a black VEO Scooter operated by two women.

“The operator of the scooter failed to stop or take any action when approaching Silvia Henao, knocking her to the ground,” police said in a press release.

Paramedics responded and took Henao to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with life-threatening

injuries. She died Saturday morning.

Police said the scooter rider stayed on the scene after the crash and was cooperating with their investigation, which is still ongoing.