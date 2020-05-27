Woman desperate to get into Bayfront Hospital to help sister recover from brain injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg woman reached out to 8 On Your Side for help, desperate to see her 54-year-old sister who is currently at Bayfront Hospital.

Christina Beach said her younger sister, Daphne Wise, suffered a major stroke almost five weeks ago and has been in the Neurological Intensive Care Unit at Bayfront Hospital ever since.

Beach said she’s been given conflicting information by nurses at the hospital. She said when her sister was on one floor, she was allowed to come in, but when she was transferred shortly after, she was told she could not visit.

Beach said she wasn’t given a direct reason why she can’t visit, but assumed it’s due to coronavirus.

She knows the stroke impacted her sister’s cognitive skills and left her paralyzed on the entire right side of her body. She isn’t sure how much her sister is currently retaining or understanding and wants to speak with her about her care and wishes for the future.

Beach said visiting someone within the first month or two of a brain injury makes a huge difference in their neurological recovery.

Beach said Wise’s husband is allowed in the hospital, but believes with a brain injury, that’s just not enough and she needs to be surrounded by more people to jog her memory.

Beach said nurses check on her sister every hour and say she is depressed. She said she’s now wondering if the only way to see her sister is to take her home to die.

Beach asked 8 On Your Side to reach out to Bayfront Hospital to see if an exception can be made and other family members can be let in.

8 On Your Sides’s Christine McLarty spoke with leadership from Bayfront Hospital and they said they’re currently looking into the situation.

