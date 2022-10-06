TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a woman was struck and killed by a Jeep on Wednesday while using her motorized wheelchair to cross U.S. Highway 19 in Tarpon Springs.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department responded to a crash in the 40300 block of U.S. 19 at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday and arrived to find bystanders performing CPR on the woman.

She was rushed to Advent Health of North Pinellas and pronounced deceased, police said. Her name was not released.

Police said the woman was in a motorized wheelchair, crossing the road from east to west, when she was struck by a Jeep that was heading northbound. She was not in a crosswalk, and the Jeep driver had obeyed all traffic laws, according to police. No charges were filed.

Police said an investigation was ongoing, and they’re asking those with information about the crash to call detectives at 727-938-2849.