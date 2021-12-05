Woman crashes into parked semi-trailer, dies 2 hours later, St. Pete police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was pronounced dead Sunday, hours after she drove her car into a parked tractor-trailer, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Authorities say the incident happened shortly before noon as a tractor-trailer was stopped along the 4700 block of 1st Avenue North to make a delivery.

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer, who had just entered the cab after picking up his reflective triangles, was getting ready to start the engine and pull away.

Merely yards away, a 2012 Nissan plowed into the rear of the semi-trailer, under-riding it almost to the semi-trailer’s rear axle.

Authorities say the driver, a woman whose name was not released, was ushered to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg in critical condition. She was pronounced dead approximately two hours later.

According to reports, the semi’s emergency flashers were still operating when the Nissan collided with the semi-trailer. Police say they did not find skid marks on the road leading up to the truck.