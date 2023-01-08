CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman and child are recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Clearwater on Sunday.

First responders were called to an apartment complex off Fairwood Avenue at 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Clearwater police did not say what led up to the shooting, but said it is believed to have been the result of a domestic dispute. No one has been arrested in connection to the incident.

The woman was rushed to Mease Countryside Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive.

This was the second reported shooting involving a child in the Tampa Bay area on Sunday.