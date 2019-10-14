Woman charged with attempted murder after shooting at Dunedin apartment complex

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have arrested a woman they say shot a Dunedin man after an argument on Monday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired at Macalpine Place Apartments, 331 Duncan Loop West, shortly before 7 a.m.

Deputies say Tikerria Bell, 21 told detectives she and the victim got into an argument and the victim then struck her in the face.

Bell admitted to detectives she was “mad” so she left the bedroom to retrieve her firearm from her purse stating her intent was to get the gun, return with the gun, and shoot the victim.

Bell told detectives she was able to force her way into the bedroom the victim was hiding in, however, Bell was placed in a chokehold shooting the victim in the abdomen.

Bell informed detectives, she then left the residence with her 18-month-old

daughter, without contacting 911.

The man was taken to Bayfront Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

Detectives arrested Bell and charged her with one count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree.

The 18-month-old has been placed with family members.