ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested Tuesday for throwing a bag of popcorn at an officer in Pinellas County, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said it happened when they responded to 1st Avenue South for a report of 55-year-old Tiffany Mazur causing a disturbance.

Police said Mazur was “very agitated” and threw a bag of popcorn at an officer. The bag along with loose popcorn hit the officer.

He sustained no injuries.

Mazur is charged with felony battery for “intentionally touching or striking the officer,” police said.