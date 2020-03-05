Woman caught on camera keying SUV in St. Pete parking lot

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are hoping to identify a woman who was caught on video keying an SUV in a parking lot in St. Petersburg.

Police said the suspect and the victim had words over a parking spot, and the victim later discovered scratch marks on the driver’s side of the SUV. The act caused an estimated $1,000 in damage.

Police shared video of the woman in question walking past the SUV with her hand extended.

They’re asking anyone with information on her identity to call the St. Petersburg Police Department’s non-emergency line at 727-893-7780 and refer to police report # 2020-006703. You can also text the keyword “SPPD” and your anonymous tip to 847-411 (Tip-411).

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Places of worship react to Coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Places of worship react to Coronavirus cases"

Woman caught on camera keying SUV in St. Pete parking lot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman caught on camera keying SUV in St. Pete parking lot"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Organization reverses decision, Tampa woman allowed to have family attend bodybuilding competition amid Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Organization reverses decision, Tampa woman allowed to have family attend bodybuilding competition amid Coronavirus outbreak"

Arnold Sports Festival organizers hope to include spectators at events

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arnold Sports Festival organizers hope to include spectators at events"

Attorney for TPD officer who owns gun used in teen's death responds to sheriff's comments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney for TPD officer who owns gun used in teen's death responds to sheriff's comments"

'We expect the worst effects to come in the month of March' Coronavirus fears cause stores to run low on supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We expect the worst effects to come in the month of March' Coronavirus fears cause stores to run low on supplies"

Tampa police investigating deadly hit-and-run, driver returns to scene

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police investigating deadly hit-and-run, driver returns to scene"

Bill requiring 'silent reflection' to start school day passes Florida House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bill requiring 'silent reflection' to start school day passes Florida House"

Hillsborough Co. Health Director updates commissioners on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Health Director updates commissioners on coronavirus"

After 2 swans die in Lakeland, speed tables may be back on the table

Thumbnail for the video titled "After 2 swans die in Lakeland, speed tables may be back on the table"

Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss