Woman arrested after exposing herself to St. Pete police officer, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a woman whom they said cursed at and exposed herself to a police officer near Williams Park.

An affidavit said that Debra Leibrock, 58, approached the officer Thursday morning while she sat in her parked cruiser at 4th Street.

The officer said Leibrock was upset that she was trespassed from Williams Park and was yelling and cursing at her.

The officer told Leibrock to stop yelling and to walk away from her and the park.

According to the affidavit, Leibrock responded by lifting her dress and exposing herself indecently to the officer. This was done as traffic and pedestrians were going by.

Leibrock was arrested and booked on a charge of exposure of sexual organs.