Woman arrested for causing disturbance after being kicked out of St. Pete club for having sex, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after police say she caused a disturbance when she was kicked out of a club for having sex in front of other people.

Kaitlynn Kersey, 31, was arrested early Sunday morning in St. Petersburg.

An arrest report says she had been kicked out of a night club on 1st Avenue North for having sex in the main bar area in front of other people. The report states multiple security guards saw her having sex and escorted her out of the bar.

Kersey caused a public disturbance when she was kicked out, police say, by “using profanity and causing a drunken disturbance.” Officers say she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and had trouble walking and standing.

According to the arrest report, Kersey yelled “f*** you” and “what the f***” many times, and stated, “this is why police are getting shot.” Officers who filed the arrest report say Kersey also said, “y’all ain’t s***” and “you mother f*****s, I got a lawyer.”

“(She) continued to use profanity and would not stop,” the arrest report states. “(She) was very uncooperative and did not accept responsibility for her actions.”

Kersey was arrested by St. Petersburg police and charged with disorderly intoxication. A spokesperson for the department tells 8 On Your Side the charge is only connected to her actions outside after being kicked out. The spokesperson says the bar just wanted officers to trespass her from the property.

