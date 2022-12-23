TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder after a fight escalated into a shooting at a St. Petersburg sports bar on Thursday.

Around 11:25 p.m., the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Doubles Sports Bar, 3301 54th Avenue North and found two women with gunshot wounds.

Police said Clemmiesha Flowers, 28, was shot in the back, and Fabriia Williams, 26, was struck in the leg. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The other victim, identified as June Flowers, 26, was not hurt.

According to deputies, June Flowers and the suspect, Dekena Talbert, 24, had an ongoing rivalry and got into a physical altercation at the bar. After the altercation, Talbert opened fire, and Clemmiesha Flowers put herself between Talbert and June, and was struck in the back.

Deputies said Talbert fled the scene in a vehicle and fired three more shots at Williams, hitting her in the leg.

Shortly after the shootings, deputies found Talbert in her vehicle and she was arrested.

According to deputies, Talbert admitted to the shootings, and was charged with three counts of attempted felony murder. She is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a $30,000 bond.