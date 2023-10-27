TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is accused of setting a car on fire in the parking lot of a Tarpon Springs business building because she was upset about being disciplined at work, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

Police were called at about 11 a.m. Friday to the Tarpon Tower on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after it was reported that a woman tried to start a fire.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle on fire in the parking lot, which was allegedly started by Amber Marie Galbraith, 35, according to police.

Officers found Galbraith in a parking lot nearby.

Galbraith was an employee at one of the businesses inside the building. She was upset about disciplinary action at work and showed up with “ignitable liquids,” according to the police department.

Employees inside stopped Galbraith from entering the building, which is when she allegedly set the vehicle on fire in the parking lot, police said.

Galbraith was charged with arson, battery, and obstruction, according to police.